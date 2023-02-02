Des Moines organization connects those with criminal records to jobs, community

Change Course CEO Joseph Johnson said before he was able to offer second chances to others, he was offered one himself after spending six months in a prison camp.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local organization aims to help people get back on their feet and into the workforce.

The Change Course training program's founder and member shared their stories and the hope they are bringing into the next chapter of their lives.

"I've struggled with alcohol for quite some time, and in my addiction, it led to some arrests," program member Todd Cappel told Local 5.

He explained that, due to his criminal record, he didn't even try to send out applications to employers for a long time out of fear.

"A lot of employers see that felony on your record, or on your resume, or application and, you know, that's immediately trashed," Cappel said.

Change Course CEO Joseph Johnson said before he was able to offer second chances to others, he was offered one himself after spending six months in a federal prison camp back in 1995.

"I saw guys that would come, leave and then end up coming back while I was there .. and I'd say, 'Why'd you come back?' They said, 'Because nobody would hire me,'" Johnson said.

It was then Johnson thought of starting a program that helps people with a difficult past find a brighter future.



"I always dreamed of one day having a training center. And it was specifically for men coming out of prison, to give them an opportunity to contribute to society, and get a job by good training and good development so that they were employable. And that dream came true in 2022," Johnson said.

That's when Johnson started the Change Course program, which is open to anyone, but focuses on people like Todd with previous criminal records who are struggling to find a job.

He believes this initiative also helps the workforce itself.

"Look at this as, the hidden workforce these are people that are very capable, very talented and very smart and gifted, but they are stuck under this umbrella, [thinking] like 'No one is ever going to want me,' so a lot of them don't even try," Johnson said.

Todd is currently enrolled in classes and working on his resume. He feels he's found a family through the program and a new sense of hope for employment.