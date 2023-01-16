Hope+Elim hosts special worship session celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dr. King visited the church 64 years ago.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans joined the country in celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the holiday named after him, and one local event had a historical connection to the civil rights leader.

At Hope+Elim in Des Moines, there wasn't an empty pew for Monday's special worship session, bringing together congregation members to remember Dr. King with a message that their pastors say is just as relevant in Des Moines as it was in Birmingham.

"The legacy of Dr. King, following in the footsteps of Christ is powerful. And there's things that can bring us together. And we want to be about that in the city," said Jon Anenson, co-lead pastor at Hope+Elim.

The church has a special connection to MLK: 64 years ago, the civil rights leader spoke on the very same stage that hosted pastors, choirs, and even dancers.

"Being here and being not only in our community, but in the building, I think it's important that we come to this very same place and remember, not just all that he spoke about, but also all that he stood for," said Brian Brown, co-lead pastor at Hope+Elim.

The congregation had a special guest joining them for the celebration: former Chicago Bears player Sam Acho.

He shared the impact that MLK's work had on his own life and values, such as when he and fellow athletes joined Chicago youth and police officers to listen to their worries after the murder of George Floyd.

"We heard young black girls, 14, 15 year old girls, say to the police officers, 'How come when I watch TV, only people like me are the ones getting shot?'" Acho told audience members.

It's now been more than 50 years since Dr. King was killed, and Americans have been celebrating the holiday named after him for almost 40. But the battles he fought during his life still aren't over with just yet.

"It's got to go beyond one day of the year instead of just a celebration. It's a lifestyle. It's how we want this message to honor Dr. King's legacy," Anenson said.

Aside from just sharing in Monday's worship, congregation members also gathered food donations, which will be shared with local pantries.