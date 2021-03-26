Hy-Vee, Hormel partner with local heroes to give away 500 hams in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — With another holiday creeping closer, many Des Moines residents aren't sure how they're going to put food on the table to celebrate.
That's why Hy-Vee partnered with Hormel to give away 500 hams to families in need on Thursday.
They didn't do it on their own— another community staple, Creative Visions, provided a box full of side dishes for families who requested them and local first responders helped load cars at Evelyn Davis Park during the giveaway.
Hy-Vee said it took months to plan an event like this, but in the end, it's all worth it to see people happy.
One first responder reflected back on the past year and said volunteering with this event helps him connect with the community he serves.
"The last year was a very troubling time for everyone in our community and in our society, in our country, everywhere," said Ahman Douglass, firefighter inspector with the Des Moines Fire Department. "So, to be here seeing people smiling, happy, saying thank you, and giving us the thumbs up, that makes us feel like we are a real part of this community."
