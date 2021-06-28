8-year-old boy collecting hygiene products for metro refugee kids in need

Gavin Anderson is collecting products for his hygiene drive to give back to refugee kids in need. He's looking for community support to help him reach as many kids.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Giving back to the community is what eight-year-old Gavin Anderson is doing, by organizing a hygiene drive to help refuge kids in Des Moines who are in need.

Gavin said he was inspired to hold this drive after seeing his elementary school held a similar drive, two years earlier.

The eight-year-old is collecting items such as shampoos, toothbrushes, toilet paper, soap and mouthwash.

So far, he's collected a room full of goods, and Gavin said the reason he's doing this is because the kids who are refugees "just don't have that much stuff."

Even though he has already collected lots of hygiene products, his goal is to collect more so he can help as many kids as possible.

Kate Jorgensen-Anderson, Gavin's mom, said to get the initial items they have, she reached out to family and friends asking for donations. She also posted videos online about what her son was doing.

But she noted to reach more people since they would need the community's help.

"We probably need some more shampoo, conditioner and toilet paper," Kate said.

She also said she's proud her son wanted to hold a drive and give back to the less fortunate.

"I've always wanted to instill in my kids giving, and so the fact that he wanted to do this, I wanted to run with it, with him, and make it big and give back to the kiddos," Kate said.

All of the supplies collected will be donated to the non-profit Des Moines Refugee Support for their 'Back to School Free Store' on July 31.

Erin Bell, the person who runs the non-profit organization, said what Gavin is doing for them and their 'Back to School Free Store' is helpful.

"It seems like something really small to us probably, but for these kids and for these families …having just like basic things like shampoo and deodorant and soap and stuff like that taken off their plate at least for a brief period it's really impactful," Bell said.

And Gavin said he is excited to be helping kids who need the things he has.