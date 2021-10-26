Newton cleaning business includes duck mascot on new mural

NEWTON, Iowa —
If you are visiting Newton anytime soon, check out a new mural located on the west side of Integrity Cleaning and Restoration's office building.
The mural portrays the company's blue and red color scheme, plus their Dusty the duck mascot.
"The other one is a project main street, which you are right on the main street here." Integrity Cleaning and Restoration owner James Miller said.
There are murals all over Newton.
"You could also see other murals around town even you know, over there at cafes, there's a mural and just as you drive by looking both ways, there are murals all over the town," Miller said. "So it's kind of its kind of interesting, knowing where the different murals are at this kind of cool seeing them all."
This is the biggest mural the artist has ever painted.