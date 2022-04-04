Advocacy group says domestic violence homicides are up 40% in Iowa

The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence says the pandemic's impact on survivors has been severe. They are urging lawmakers for more funding.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, call 1-800-770-1650 or text 'IOWAHELP' to 20121

Advocates for domestic violence refer to it as the "shadow pandemic". A crime that typically happens behind closed doors and out of the view of the public.

The pandemic brought new stressors for survivors like job loss, food insecurity and lack of affordable housing. Advocates say in this time, the demand of survivors looking for help hasn't let up.

In fact, it's only increased.

"We know that the Iowa Victim Call Center in the fall of 2021 saw some of their highest numbers that they've seen since their inception," said Lindsay Pingel with the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Pingel says other statistics show exactly how dangerous the uptick has been for survivors.

"We have seen in Iowa an increase in homicides of 40% over last year."

The Center for Investigative Reporting analyzed FBI data and found domestic violence homicides involving a gun increased 58% in the last decade.

"We know that anytime a gun is present in a situation that is already unhealthy, a survivor is more and more vulnerable," Pingel added.

"Domestic violence calls have always been at the top of the list when it comes to the calls that we receive to help people," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with Des Moines Police.

Parizek says these types of calls are dangerous not only for the victim, but also responding officers due to their unpredictable nature.

"They're also very dangerous for police officers," Parizek said. "We've had over 100 officers shot this year in the nation, which is about 63% increase. And a lot of them have been shot responding to domestic disputes."

The increase in domestic violence incidents in Iowa and across the nation comes as federal funding was slashed just before the pandemic. Even though President Biden signed off on legislation to reallocate funds to correct the shortfall, advocates believe the impact these cuts left will take time to fix.

"Anytime there is a funding cut, we have to do more with less," said Pingel. "And unfortunately, those who bear the biggest weight of that are survivors in need."

If you are hoping to learn more about the services offered by the ICADV, click here. If you need help in one of these relationships call 1-800-770-1650 for the Iowa Victim Call Center.