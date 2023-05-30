Iowa DOT photo contest now open

You can submit your favorite snapshots of Iowa in different categories.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation's annual photo contest is back on.

They're accepting submissions, from Iowans, in a number of different categories.

People can submit agriculture, highway, state park and railroad photos, among others.

Winners will get a certificate of recognition, and have their photos posted on Iowa DOT's social media accounts.

You have time to submit your favorite snapshots. The deadline is February 4, 2024.