2 names added to Iowa Peace Officer Memorial

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds. Lt. Gov Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Public Safety officers paid their respects Friday morning to two fallen heroes.
Lyon County Deputy Stephanie J. Schreurs and Chicago/North Western Railway Special Officer John H. Bousman both had their names added to the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial.
Schreurs died Aug. 13, and Bosuman died Aug. 10.
"Together we recognize the brave hearts behind the badges and the unselfish actions made by generations of men and women who wear the uniform," Reynolds said. "They are the legacy keepers of our fallen heroes."
The memorial is located on E 7th St in Des Moines near the Iowa State Capitol.