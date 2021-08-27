Gov. Reynolds orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of US service members, Afghans killed in Kabul attack

As of Friday morning, the death toll from the attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport has surpassed 100. At least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops were killed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately to honor and pay respects to U.S. service members and Afghans killed in the Kabul airport terrorist attack.

Flags should remain lowered until sunset on Monday. The governor's order is issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden's order to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same duration.

Flags at the State Capitol Building and in the Capitol Complex will be lowered as well as all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout Iowa.

Reynolds released the following statement Thursday evening:

“The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones.

"Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation.”