Group marches to Iowa State Capitol in remembrance of 9/11

The 21-mile walk represented a 21-gun salute for those killed in the 2001 attacks.

Iowans marched from Centennial Park in Waukee in to the Iowa State Capitol in the pouring rain Friday to to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

About 15 marchers prepared to walk 21 miles to downtown Des Moines. The 21 miles representing a walking 21-gun salute.

"I support everybody who gave their part in 9/11," said Jen Nutt.

"I was actually in sixth grade when this happened and I was in my homeroom class," Nelmari Smith said. "I still remember that day like it was yesterday. With my dad being a military vet it means a lot to me to walk and remember 9/11."

Local 5 met up with the group again about halfway through the march at the West Des Moines fire station on Ashworth Rd.

"This year has been especially challenging with 2020," said March to the Capitol organizer Michael Dunkin. "We've had to keep our social distance we've had to alter our route quite a bit but it means so much to us that someone will always answer the call."