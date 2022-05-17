Morel hunter gives his search tips for those looking for the precious mushrooms

Todd Whitman's first morel hunt was at 3 years old, in Wright County.

IOWA, USA — They are the siren song of the spring woods, a tradition passed on through generations. It's also a chance to reconnect with the land.

We're talking of course about morel mushrooms.

"I'm very picky about who I take where and when. I don't give up any spots," Whitman said. "If you don't have a spot for me, I don't have a spot for you. So if you want to go you got to take me somewhere too."

Some people call him The Mushroom Whisperer, but Whitman himself has a more humble opinion of himself.

"I am pretty good. But I'm pretty modest. I quit doing social media because I don't need it. I mean, I use it to study but like, for the secrecy of it. I'm very secret."

But even the whisperer sometimes needs help from a friend. One called him a couple of weeks ago about a morel tip in Warren County. The result, Whitman told Local 5, was a 500-mushroom haul.

And if you're wondering what a morel mushroom tastes like, Whitman compares it to ribeye steak.

Tips for morel hunter beginners (according to Todd Whitman)