Iowa Safe Schools hosting 2020 virtual gala

The Iowa Safe School 2020 Spirit Awards will be held Thursday, Oct. 22.

IOWA, USA — Next week Iowa Safe Schools will host the 2020 Spirit Awards, but virtually. It will be a silent auction along with a dinner that can be picked up by attendees at Bubba before the event begins.

Iowa Safe Schools has to had to pivot due to the pandemic and it's legislative agenda was put on hold.

"Looking towards the future on LGBTQ issues, we've had to do one-on-one's with candidates as well as elected officials before the election," said Iowa Safe Schools Executive Director Nate Monson. "So, we built this great coalition, not just conversion therapy but also the equality coalition of folks because we're working on numbers of issues and trying to tie them together."

State House Leaders Representative Todd Prichard and Senator Janet Peterson will be honored as advocates of the year at this year's gala.

The mission of Iowa Safe Schools is to provide safe, supportive, and nurturing learning environments and communities for LGBTQ and allied youth through education, outreach, advocacy, and direct services.