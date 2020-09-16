Iowa State Fair brings back food favorites at 'Fall Taste of the Fair'

The Iowa State Fair is hosting a 'Fall Taste of the Fair' where you can get your last chance to feast on your favorite foods.

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may not be able to enjoy all of the rides and activities, but one thing you can enjoy is the food. The Iowa State Fair is hosting a Fall Taste of the Fair for three weekends where guests can relish in their favorite foods from the event.

Food vendors will be spread out on the Grand Concourse, according to a Facebook post from the Iowa State Fair. Social distancing guidelines will also be enforced.

Guests will be able to easily drive through the main gates (off Grand Ave. and University Ave.), park on the grounds and walk right up to their favorite food stands.