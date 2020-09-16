x
Iowa State Fair brings back food favorites at 'Fall Taste of the Fair'

The Iowa State Fair is hosting a 'Fall Taste of the Fair' where you can get your last chance to feast on your favorite foods.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Iowa State fairgoers line up to get a corn dog at a concession stand during the opening day of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa State Fair has confirmed that it will require all food and drink vendors to accept credit and debit card payments beginning in 2020. Cash has long been the dominant method of payment for the fried cheese curds, corn dogs, and scores of other foods bought by fairgoers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may not be able to enjoy all of the rides and activities, but one thing you can enjoy is the food. The Iowa State Fair is hosting a Fall Taste of the Fair for three weekends where guests can relish in their favorite foods from the event.

Food vendors will be spread out on the Grand Concourse, according to a Facebook post from the Iowa State Fair. Social distancing guidelines will also be enforced. 

Guests will be able to easily drive through the main gates (off Grand Ave. and University Ave.), park on the grounds and walk right up to their favorite food stands.  

The Fall Taste of the Fair will be held on September 25-27, October 2-4 and October 9-11. Each weekend will feature 20-25 food vendors. For a full list of vendors, click here.

