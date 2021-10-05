Months after his death, lawmakers honor state Rep. John Landon with tree planting

Landon's younger brother Roger said the tree planting meant a lot to his family.

Tuesday afternoon, Iowa legislators took a break from their special session on redistricting to honor the life of their former colleague by planting a tree.

State Rep. John Landon, R-Ankeny, passed away on July 29 surrounded by family. The 71-year-old had been serving his third term in the Iowa Legislature.

"We hope this tree will grow to maturity and be a beautiful living message to all who serve in Iowa government. To do good work and continue John's efforts to enhance the quality of Iowa," he said.

Among many things, Landon prided himself on being a lifelong Iowan. Before working at the statehouse, he retired from a nearly 40-year career in the agricultural business.