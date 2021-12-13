Years after facing own devastation, Marshalltown group packing bags to help those impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky

Iowans in Marshalltown are coming together to offer the kind of help they received not too long ago.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Links for how you can donate to those impacted by Friday's storms are at the bottom of this story. Text "GIVE" to 515-457-1026 for other ways to help.

For every major catastrophe, it seems like Iowans respond to the call for help by loading their trucks and heading to the impacted area ready to lend a hand.

One of those Iowans is Jacob Rowley.

"We've just been looking for, time after time, looking for ways to give back to other areas because of all the help that we did receive during the time of our own disaster," Rowley said.

Of course, Rowley was referring to the EF-3 tornado that slammed into Marshalltown back in 2018, leaving the town in shambles. That storm is what fuels him to make his way to Kentucky to help those impacted by Friday's tornadoes.

"We had a slogan called 'friends helping neighbors returning the favor,' so I think it really comes down to that," Rowley said. "If we were in the same position, we would want to see that help come in and help us again."

His team, known as "Dream Team Disaster Relief," is made up of various workers who are no strangers to cleaning up, including construction, tree removal, dumpster rental professionals and more.

Besides Rowley, many more Iowans are heading to impacted areas as well. The American Red Cross in Iowa is working to deploy volunteers now.

"As of nine o'clock this morning, we have deployed three volunteers from Iowa, four volunteers from Nebraska, because we live in the Nebraska-Iowa region," said Emily Holley with the Red Cross on Monday. "However, that number will change. In fact, I am sure that there will be, we will have deployed more volunteers by the end of business today."

Right now, 90% of the Red Cross' humanitarian response effort comes from volunteers, and they still need more.

"Disaster service volunteers go through a lot of training because we want to make sure that everybody is aware of what their responsibilities are," Holley said. "We are helping people through the worst moments of their lives."

The Red Cross says the thing they need most right now is blood. They say 40% of the nation's blood is supplied by them, and they sent 200 additional products to the area over the weekend.

Those who are able to are greatly encouraged to donate blood to help victims in the area who may have been injured during the devastating storm. LifeServe Blood Center in Des Moines is also short on blood supply, so donations can be made there as well.

Other ways to help victims of the Dec. 10 tornadoes

Hawkeye helpers

The Hawkeyes are set to play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl in just a few weeks, so Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz contacted former Hawkeye and now-Wildcats' head coach Mark Stoops to find out what they need.

Stoops told Ferentz that the Wildcats are raising money to help those in need, so Ferentz put the callout on Twitter for Iowans to step up and help. Donations can be made to the Red Cross by clicking/tapping here.

LifeServe Blood Center

Again, LifeServe is in the midst of a blood shortage. Folks can schedule an appointment to donate blood by clicking/tapping here.

More ways to help