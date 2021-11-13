Iowa nonprofit breaks records in care package drive for troops

The Iowa chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America is sending care packages to more than 200 active-duty military personnel.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America brought volunteers together Saturday to pack care packages for active-duty military personnel, marking the culmination of months collecting donations.

Volunteers gathered at the Gold Star Military Museum in Johnston to get all those goods packed up so they can begin shipping them to troops serving domestically and overseas.

"This is literally my favorite day of the year, besides the Fourth of July and Christmas," said Jen Fletcher, the chapter president. "Just being a part of such a good, warm effort and knowing you're helping people who who can't be with their families over Christmas. It's just very heartwarming."

Those packages contain the necessities like hygiene items, along with some fun goodies like movies and Girl Scout cookies. Andrew Alatorre, a student at Southeast Polk Middle School, has raised money for the care packages each of the past five years in honor of his brother.

"My brother is in the Marines currently, and my mom wanted to do this for my brother, and for all my brother's friends," Alatorre said.

All the hard work paid off this year—Iowa's Blue Star Mothers broke their record by making 200 full care packages.

"It really just warms your heart to know that there's still good in people, and they still want to do good things," Fletcher said.

Troops should begin receiving the care packages within three or four weeks. You can find more information about the Blue Star Mothers here.