Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines emphasizes shared responsibility on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Bob Goldberg, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines, said Iowa was the first state to have a Holocaust memorial on Capitol grounds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday marks 77 years since the liberation of the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp.

Holocaust Remembrance Day honors the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and all those killed under the Nazi regime.

Bob Goldberg, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines, said Iowa was the first state to have a Holocaust memorial on Capitol grounds.

"The memorial is there to serve as an educational tool for all Iowans and anyone that visits the Capitol, on the lessons from the Holocaust, and the atrocities that humanity can bring upon itself when we do not stand up and speak out," Goldberg said.

He also said there are still Holocaust survivors living in Des Moines.

"Remembering the Holocaust today, honoring their trauma, honoring what they have overcome is the least that we can do as we try to be better people ourselves and build a better community," Goldberg said. "We have a responsibility to remember we have a responsibility to listen, to learn and to call out and fight all forms of hatred."

Goldberg pointed to the most recent FBI data on hate crimes, which is from 2019. It found anti-Jewish bias accounted for 60.3% of all hate crimes motivated by religious bias.

"Anti semitism, like all forms of hatred, is a cancer," Goldberg said. "And unless we stand up and call it out for what it is, we can't eliminate it."