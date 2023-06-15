x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Johnston Green Days taking place at Terra Park this weekend

The community celebration will run Thursday through Sunday.
City of Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Is the grass greener in Johnston? People can find out for themselves this weekend at the Johnston Green Days. 

The four-day community celebration begins Thursday at Terra Park in Johnston and runs until Sunday. 

Organized by the Johnston Chamber of Commerce, the festival will feature various activities, including a business expo, a parade, an art walk, a carnival and live entertainment in the beverage garden. 

Johnston Green Days will also feature a variety of ways to give back to the community. The Lion's Club will collect old eyeglasses and hearing aids on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Also on Thursday, attendees can walk in the Light the Night for Sight Walk.

In addition, festival attendees can enjoy the Johnston Arts Council Terra Park art walk all weekend. 

Johnston Green Days will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 4 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

Find the full schedule for the festival here

Admission to the event is free, although food, beverages and some activities will cost money. 

For more information, visit Johnston Green Days on Facebook or at their website.

For parking at the event, take a look at this event parking map. 

Credit: Johnston Green Days

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Coming together to remember a staple of the Des Moines music community

Before You Leave, Check This Out