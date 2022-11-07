Johnston Police Department civilian role impacts the lives of teens

Josh Kennedy is a basketball coach at Johnston High School as well as a communication affairs coordinator with the Johnston Police Department.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Around the city of Johnston, Josh Kennedy is a familiar face on and off the court.

"I've been with the Johnston community now for 14, going on 15, years," Kennedy said.

He wears many hats — Kennedy is a basketball coach at Johnston High School as well as a communication affairs coordinator with the Johnston Police Department.

"The goal of my role really and support services is to try to do that and try to get out, get in front of people try to figure out different ways that I can help engage, connect to different resources that they might have or might need," he said.

Another way Kennedy achieves his goals is by being there for those in the community who need him most, like his two players and mentees Taylor Prestige and Jalen Richardson.

The time spent with students isn't dictated by school hours or scheduled practices — Kennedy makes himself available whenever he's needed.

"He also gives me rides to practice or school, if I don't have one," Richardson said.

For some teens at Johnston, that mentorship means a lot.

"He helps me. And I don't have a lot of mentors, so I don't have a lot of people to help me," Prestige said.

Kennedy's guidance helps the students rebound whatever life throws at them.

"(He) makes my mental health a lot better. And it makes me think I'm appreciated, you know and I have someone to help me with things if I need help," Richardson said.

For Kennedy, his roles within the school and community are about bridging the gap between people and law enforcement.

"The more you can kind of engage, the more they can see you as a person, the more they can see you the less as a obstacle, but more as a resource," he said.

Prestige, like many other players and students, sees Kennedy as more than just a resource, but as a true support system.