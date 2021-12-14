Joppa opens new facility to help those experiencing homelessness in Polk County

The facility is part of the many initiatives Joppa is taking to end homelessness in Iowa's largest county.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new facility to assist Polk County residents experiencing homelessness officially opened its doors on Tuesday.

Joppa, a Des Moines nonprofit that helps homeless individuals survive and rebuild, celebrated the opening of its Homeless Resource Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. City officials like Mayor Frank Cownie and City Manager Scott Sanders were there for the event.

The "innovative" facility is ready to not only address some immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness but provide these folks with resources to put them "on a positive path toward a longer-term stable living environment."

It is part of the many initiatives Joppa is taking to end homelessness in Iowa's largest county.

The Homeless Resource Center provides access to the following:

Computers

Cell phone charging stations with UV light designed to kill germs

Private phone access with free local and long-distance calls

Postal address for each individual where mail can be received

Access to resources and agencies

Referrals

Scheduling appointments

Food and snacks

Survival supply store with free items for homeless individuals

“This has been a dream of Joppa’s for many years and seeing it now opened to serve the needs of homeless families and individuals makes me very grateful to everyone who had a hand in making it happen,” said Joe Stevens, CEO and co-founder of Joppa, in a press release. “This is the latest step in Joppa’s commitment to end homelessness, and we are excited to continue to make progress toward that goal.”

The center is open now for those experiencing homeless. Initial hours are noon-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.