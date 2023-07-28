Winterset community gathers to remember Police Chief Ken Burk

Burk passed away on Friday, July 21, after two decades of service to his community.

WINTERSET, Iowa — Winterset residents are still mourning the loss of their longtime police chief, Ken Burk.

A celebration of life for Burk will take place at New Bridge Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

The memorial service will be livestreamed here.

A procession will take place prior to the service at 10 a.m., beginning at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home. The procession will then head south on John Wayne Drive through the heart of town, before turning west on West Jefferson Street to go toward the church.

The Winterset Police Department has placed "No Parking" signs and cones along the route.

Winterset residents are invited to line the procession route but are asked to avoid the north four-way and the shoulder of Highway 169.

Burk will be buried at Davis City Cemetery.

“[Chief Burk] cared about his community," Drew Barden, a Winterset city administrator, told Local 5. "He didn’t just do a job. He truly felt like he was serving and protecting his community.”

In lieu of flowers, the Burk family requests that memorials be directed to them. The funds will be used to establish a memorial fund in collaboration with the Winterset Police Department to preserve Burk's memory and service to the community.