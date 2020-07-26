Groups raising awareness of COVID-19's impact on Iowa

An event was held at Central Academy Saturday, where people could donate supplies to Iowa schools.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's no secret by now that the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on Iowa, the U.S. and the world. As places open back up, and mentalities become more lax, some groups out there wanted to keep awareness of the virus's impact up.

Each Pair Iowa, along with Iowa Educators For a Safe Return to School, held an event at Central Academy Saturday for the teachers and students returning to school in the fall.

The event, called K.I.K.S., short for Keeping Iowa Kids Safe, served as a way for people to donate supplies like cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer for Iowa schools.