Knoxville Fire Department holds blanket drive for care homes

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Knoxville Fire Department Auxiliary has been putting forth a warm effort on these cold nights.

They've been holding a blanket drive for the local care homes.

The department met their goal Wednesday and delivered hundreds of blankets to residents.

The Activity Care Director of the care center said it's the little things like this that keep the residents going after such a tough year.

"I think it means a little extra this year just knowing that there's people in the community that actually still remember they're here," said Dee Swink. "And having 200 blankets actually that the community has come together to bring to us I just really think it's awesome."