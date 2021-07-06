Landline outage impacting 911 calls in Altoona and Runnells, sheriff's office says

Lumen Technologies told the Polk County Sheriff's Office they do have technicians working on the problem, but they do not have an estimated time for repair.

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A telephone landline outage affecting around 2,600 customers in Polk and Jasper Counties may impact customers' ability to call 911 in an emergency, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.

Lumen Technologies informed the sheriff's office of the outage.

The customers impacted are in the Altoona and Runnells area and into Jasper County, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office advises residents in those areas to use their cellphones to call 911 in case of an emergency if their landline is not working.

Calling 515-286-3333 and selecting "Option 3" will also connect the caller to the Polk County Sheriff's Dispatch Center.

