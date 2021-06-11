Laurel community bands together to support struggling American Legion hall

Residents held a festive fundraiser Saturday to support a community staple struggling to stay afloat.

LAUREL, IOWA, Iowa — The town of Laurel has just over 200 residents, and many of them rallied together behind one community staple Saturday.

Laurel's American Legion Hall was built in 1927, and it's hosted countless family reunions, birthdays and wedding receptions since then.

"Laurel's a small town, and there's not much here for everybody," said Ally Lamer, an American Legion member. "But this building here has been a huge part of Laurel and it's a big part of our community,"

But lately, the bills have been adding up. With fewer events being held due to the pandemic, less money has been coming in to pay them.

"That's the main moneymaker for the legion—people donating money for the use of the hall," said LaDonna Runner, President of Laurel's American Legion Auxiliary.

Saturday's festive fundraiser to help get the community into the holiday spirit and relieve some of the financial strain. The legion had collected Christmas decorations from donors around town and sold them in a fundraiser where participants paid $10 in exchange for as many decorations as they could fit in their bags. The turnout was even bigger than expected, as residents gathered to support the town's beloved gathering spot.

"I prayed this morning that we would have people come," Runner said. "We were a little nervous as to how many we would get for today. And it was mind boggling to have them come in like they did."

After the success of Saturday's event, multiple organizers told Local 5 that they're looking at making the decoration swap an annual tradition. The legion will also be hosting a fundraiser Dec. 15 featuring a silent tree auction, house decorating and even a visit from Santa.