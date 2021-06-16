Local 5, CW Iowa 23 and TEGNA Foundation award $7,000 in Community grants to two Des Moines-area nonprofits

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA.

Local 5, CW Iowa 23 and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), has awarded two area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $7,000.

Community grants in Central Iowa are aimed at addressing needs made more urgent by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including that of food insecurity.

Among the grant recipients are:

Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC): The grant will support the “DMARC Food Pantry Network,” providing a three-day supply of healthy, fresh meals to approximately 647 individuals experiencing food insecurity in Greater Des Moines.

Des Moines Council of St. Vincent De Paul Society: The grant will support the organization’s two “Healthy Food Pantries” in Des Moines. These food banks target areas of the city that lack resources and provide fresh, healthy food items to the area, including surrounding counties.

“Local 5 & CW Iowa 23 are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the local community that we work so hard every day to serve,” said David Loving, Local 5 & CW Iowa 23 president and GM. “We know the need is great in central Iowa when it comes to ongoing food insecurity issues, and these two great organizations deserve our support for their efforts to make a real difference.”

“We are proud to partner with Local 5 & CW Iowa 23 to be a force for positive change in Central Iowa,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We were recently named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States for the second consecutive year by The Civic 50, an honor made possible by our people and their passion for serving the greater good in the local communities we serve.”

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Other goals supported include: No Poverty, Reduced Inequality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Life Below Water, Peace and Justice, and Strong Institutions.