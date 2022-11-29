Local 5, CW Iowa 23 and the TEGNA Foundation award grants to charitable metro organizations

Meals From the Heartland and the Great Outdoors Foundation both received thousands of dollars in community grants for the betterment of Iowa through charitable work.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5, CW Iowa 23 and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), has awarded two area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $5,000.

The community grants in central Iowa address critical community needs and initiatives, including providing foundational programs to help reduce food insecurity, help improve well-being, and aim to serve the greater good of the communities in the region.

Meals From the Heartland was awarded a $2,000 grant for their MLK Jr. Day of Service event, where volunteers will package food to feed children in need.

Local 5 spoke to Executive Director Greg DeHaai about what this grant will allow them to do.

"We helped make 150,000 meals for residents here in the Polk County area. We'll give these meals to the food pantries, churches, whoever may need them during this winter to help keep their bellies full," DeHaai said.

The Great Outdoors Foundation received a $3,000 grant toward the Easter Lake North Shore Project, which looks to create the most "accessible, equitable waterfront in Iowa" in Des Moines.