Local 5, CW Iowa 23 and the TEGNA Foundation award 2 nonprofit organizations grants to benefit central Iowans

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23, TEGNA’s ABC and The CW network affiliates in Des Moines/Ames, and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), announced Tuesday they have awarded two area nonprofit organizations community grants. The community grants in central Iowa address critical community needs and initiatives, including providing foundational programs to help reduce food insecurity, help improve well-being, and aim to serve the greater good of the communities in the region.

Among the grant recipients are:

Nine Square Feet: The grant will support the “Seeds for Iowa Preschoolers” program, which seeks to educate children about gardening, providing fundamental knowledge to grow plants such as vegetables and edible flowers.

Angels Among Us: The grant will help provide financial relief, like hotel stays, for a central Iowa family whose child is going through cancer treatment.

“Our stations’ continued commitment to empowering their local communities through fundraising and grantmaking is invaluable and inspiring,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are honored to support all of our local partners who share our values and commitment to serving those in need.”

“We know that many children in central Iowa are in need and we are thrilled to play a small part in helping those special families that will benefit the most,” said Local 5 president and general manager David Loving.

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.