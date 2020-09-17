Local 5 Exclusive: An inside look at the upcoming Black America Forum

The Black America Forum will be held Nov. 1 from the Des Moines Art Center.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Black America Forum is being held Nov. 1 right before the election, giving the Black community a voice in the political cycle.

This project has been in the works for nearly two years and Des Moines Art Center's Director Jeff Fleming.

"Part of the project is asking for participation, collaboration and feedback from the community and in essence listen to the community," said Fleming. "So we're asking the community members to tell us their stories."