Local 5 Exclusive: The beginning of the Black America Forum

Local 5 will now sponsor the Black America Forum that has recently been started by Markaus.

IOWA, USA — A few weeks ago Local 5 told you about our local media sponsorship with the Black and Brown Forum but local activist Markaus has stepped away from that and has now started the Black America Forum. We are now sponsoring this new event.

"I wanted to find a way that I could help multiple communities that are affected by everything going on, and put them on a platform together where we can begin to help each other," said Markaus. "And we can begin to start these conversations and really keep the movement moving forward."

The forum will be a 2-hour broadcast with multiple interviews. It will also showcase different artists from around the world. Markaus says there will also be conversations with some top politicians.