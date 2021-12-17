Local 5 gives meals to 100 DMPS families ahead of the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 fed the families of 100 Des Moines Public Schools students with a Holiday Meal Giveaway on Friday.
Schools identified students in need and gave them golden tickets to pick up meals.
"We were able to identify those folks that we felt were most deserving—well everyone is deserving at this point—but we felt that they could really use the donation and be able to maybe put some of that money that they would have spent on a meal towards the holidays coming up," said Lyn Marchant, the DMPS community school coordinator and homeless liaison.
Meal kits put together by the "Good Morning Iowa" team included two quarter hams donated by Berkwood Farms and sides provided by Local 5, including ingredients for green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and dressing.
WATCH | Marshalltown man donates nearly $7,000 worth of food and toys to local Salvation Army