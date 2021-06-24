'Summer PB&J Drive' to benefit Iowans in Need

Join Local 5 and the Food Bank of Iowa in providing healthy food to support the community!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and the Food Bank of Iowa are teaming up for a "Summer PB&J Drive" through July 2. The food drive benefits Iowans experiencing food insecurity, through the Food Bank of Iowa's collaboration with 650 partners across 55 Iowa counties.

You can donate online right now by clicking/tapping this link.

With Iowa’s kids out of school, there are fewer opportunities for families in need to receive free or low-cost breakfasts and lunches. The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified this need even further. So, it’s a great time of year to show support for our community members in need of assistance.

Your donations can happen outside of the 'Summer PB&J Drive' too. Throughout the year, you can donate any non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of Iowa.

Here’s a Shopping List, including the most needed food pantry items, to make your trip easy:

LIST OF NEEDS