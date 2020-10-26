Why I vote | 'Everybody needs to come together'

You can leave Local 5 a voicemail by calling 515-216-0635.

2020 will be remembered for many things, and one of those is the record rates that Iowans are voting.

Thousands of you already voted and thousands more are expected to over the next week.

Local 5 asked you why you go to the polls or turn in an absentee ballot.

Take a listen to this voicemail from one Iowa voter.

My name is Mrs. Johnson. I'm calling from West Des Moines. I am voting ... to make a difference, hoping that we make a difference.

We are in the middle of a pandemic. Everybody needs to come together. and do their part to get us through this. Everybody.

Not a color or a race. It's sad how divisive we are as a country, as a whole as people. Period. It's so sad.

We are all human beings.

I'm voting hoping that these candidates do the right thing by the American people, not just the rich or try to effect the rich or take from the rich and not just help the poor.

Help everybody.

Help everybody.