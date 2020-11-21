Local groups honor Transgender Day of Remembrance

Iowa Safe Schools and Krause Group honored the Transgender Day of Remembrance by flying the trans flag in front of the Krause Gateway Center.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was Transgender Day of Remembrance and Iowa Safe Schools along with the Krause Group honored the day by flying the trans flag in front of the Krause Gateway Center.

Iowa Safe Schools says transgender youth experience high rates of mental illness. Leaders say it's a chance to remind them they're not alone.

"Trans Iowans need to know that you are valued. You are contributing to society. You're contributing to making the world a better place," said Dir. of Public Policy Damian Thompson. "Please, step up and ensure that your voices are heard."