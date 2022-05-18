Local organizations mentoring troubled youth in the Des Moines area

With the recent shootings in Des Moines involving teenagers, local organizations shared what it takes to keep kids away from violence.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the many shootings that have occurred in Des Moines recently involving teenagers, local organizations are talking about what it takes to keep kids away from violence.

One of those organization leaders Al Perez, the Director of Family and Students at the Salvation Army. He believes that when it comes to mentorship for youth, it comes down to "the three P's"

"People, places, and programs, we're going to be working with multiple organizations in the urban core who are doing great work with young people. And so we're going to make this a hub for all those organizations to converge together and work together," Perez said.

Al is working on programs to help kids have a safe space to hang out during the day and the late evening hours. He believes it's imperative that kids have mentors outside of school and at home.

"It's just really having genuine relationships. I think our kids need that; many of them are lacking it from home, they don't feel maybe perhaps at school, they're loved by their teachers or administrators, or they just don't feel like someone really cares about what they're walking through,"

Mentor Shameka Harston explained that as a mother and a mentor, she has seen different angles of violence and other struggles kids have, but she believes the work isn't always on the kids, as parents need help working through struggles too.

"I encourage them to volunteer. I mean, that's actually the strongest advice I can give. Because if the parents are being involved in their after-school, mentoring program, or any other program, it shows the kids that we're working together. And it just shows that we can do this as a community," Harston said.

Lance Williams is the founder of Dads on a Mission, an organization that works with at-risk youth. Lance believes replacing guns and violence with something positive is effective.