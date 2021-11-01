Lustron homes were a thing of the future, but became a part of the past

The unique homes can be found across central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — "Beaverdale Brick" is used to describe the many beautiful brick homes throughout Beaverdale. However, there is another type of home in that area that might not get as much recognition but certainly deserves the attention.

Lustron homes are unique in appearance and in how they are built. Beginning in the late 1940s, these homes were pre-fabricated kits that would be built on a foundation provided by a distributor or homeowner. The exterior and interior walls are made of porcelain-clad steel, which has helped them stay preserved over time, says Steve Stimmel, a volunteer at the Iowa Architectural Foundation.

"The roofs, the side walls, even the interiors are all metal. The owners use magnets to put items on the walls," said Stimmel.

If you'd like to hang decorations or put anything on the walls, you need to use magnets.

Lustron homeowner Damian Thompson wrote a letter to the former owners of his home when they were selling it. He explained that he would keep the integrity of the home, and this is what won the bidding war over the purchase of the house.

There were only about 2,500 Lustron homes built in the United States, so there is a small chance of getting to live in one of these homes. This is something that Thompson doesn't take for granted.