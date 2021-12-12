Lutheran Church of Hope's "Journey to the Light" starts Monday

The event, at its parking lot in West Des Moines, is free and open for everybody.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A landmark in West Des Moines is getting ready for a festive several days of cool Christmas lights.

Sunday, people spent time preparing for Lutheran Church of Hope's "Journey to the Light."

The event starts Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m., and goes until 9:30 p.m. each day until Dec. 17.

"Journey to the Light" is billed as a drive-thru Christmas experience, helping to tell the story of Christmas from the comfort of your vehicle.

A map of where Lutheran Church of Hope is below:

In addition, there will also be a food collection where you can donate nonperishable food items.