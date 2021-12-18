Malo partners looking to purchase Des Moines Social Club

The three owners of Malo, the restaurant attached to the Social Club building, are the new prospective buyers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another group wants to buy the Des Moines Social Club after the previous prospective buyer backed out last month.

The three partners who own Malo, the restaurant attached to the Social Club building, are the new prospective buyers. They plan on keeping arts as the focus of the building and will soon be looking for tenants.

One of Malo's partners Todd Millang said possible occupants range from small tenants to a technology group that plans to walk through the building next week.

"As a tenant in the Social Club, we're aware of the uniqueness and some of the hurdles that the property presents itself. We also know of some of its opportunities," Millang said.