Cordova Park the site of law enforcement search for missing 41-year-old

Mahaska County officials told Marion County about the missing person on Sunday. The search, which began Sunday morning, is focused on Cordova Park.

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Marion County Sheriff's Office says crews are on the water searching for a missing man in Cordova Park near Lake Red Rock.

Raymond William Welch, 41, was reported missing on Saturday, the Oskaloosa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"We are not currently requesting public assistance as we have ample personnel to sufficiently conduct the search," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "We greatly appreciate the public's willingness to help."