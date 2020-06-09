Urbandale church collecting supplies for Marshalltown as town recovers from derecho

The Greater Life Community Church collected food, cleaning supplies and clothing items Saturday for those still recovering from the derecho last month.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Nearly a month after the derecho tore through the state, Marshalltown residents are still trying to land on their feet.

Saturday, the Greater Life Community Church in Urbandale gathered supplies for Marshalltown folks still recovering from the storm. They accepted food, cleaning supplies and clothes.

Pastor Leray Glendenning said the event made him really excited to help out Marshalltown.

"You at first feel kind of helpless until you begin to realize, "You know what?Even though you may feel like it's a small start, everything helps," Glendenning said.

The church is accepting more donations Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2957 86th Street in Urbandale.

The church's Facebook page has more information on where you can drop off donations.