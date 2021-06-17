Fire, explosion force evacuation of 2 Marshalltown homes

The Marshalltown Fire Department says estimated damages on the house where the fire started total $30,000.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown authorities say an early morning house fire and subsequent explosion Thursday forced the evacuation of two homes.

The Marshalltown Fire Department, Marshalltown Police Department and UnityPoint EMS responded to 7 1/2 S 6th Street around 2:15 a.m. to find flames peeking through the house.

Within minutes, an explosion occurred that intensified the fire and spread the flames to a home next door at 9 S 6th Street.

Officers were able to alert the occupants of the second home and get them safely out of the house. Firefighters later confirmed that the occupants of both houses were safe.

UnityPoint did examine one of the residents but did not transport them to a hospital.

The house where the fire started suffered damages to the exterior wall into the soffit and to the interior of the second floor. The estimated cost of damages is $30,000.

The cost of damages for the other house is estimated to be $4,000, according to the Marshalltown Fire Department.