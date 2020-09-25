Man diagnosed with muliple sclerosis bikes across Iowa to raise awareness

Matt Dowie was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis two years ago.

IOWA, USA — Multiple Sclerosis has impacted nearly 2.3 million people worldwide and it's a disease that many people don't know much about, but can happen to anyone.

Iowa native Matt Dowie was diagnosed with MS two years ago and instead of letting the diagnosis bring him down, he's chosen to rise above it. One of the ways he's chosen to thrive is through biking. Dowie was initially scheduled to bike across the country but due to the pandemic he changed the route to only Iowa.

Dowie's message to anyone that may be diagnosed with MS to know that they can do anything if they just put their mind to it.

"It's an unfortunate, it's not a fun diagnosis to get," said Dowie. "But it's not something that necessarily has to take over your life if you don't allow it to or don't want it to. You can say 'Okay, I wanna achieve these things.' Like for me it's biking."