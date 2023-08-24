Minority Owned Business Summit to take place in Ankeny

It will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Courtyard by Marriott, near Interstate 35 and SE Oralabor Road.

ANKENY, Iowa — Community members in Ankeny are making an effort to make owning a business an opportunity for all.

That's why the Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Minority Owned Business Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The summit provides an opportunity for minority small business owners and allies to network, attend educational sessions and learn from their peers.

Attendees will have a chance to attend breakout sessions on the topics of marketing, DEI/allyship, leadership and more.

Judge Odell McGhee is the keynote speaker for the event.