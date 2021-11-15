Ames police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl Monday night.
A post to the department's Facebook page says Kayla Russell, 16, is missing and "possibly suicidal."
She is described as standing 5'5" and weighing 123 pounds. Police ask you to call 515-239-5133 if you know of her whereabouts.
