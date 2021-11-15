Ames police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Kayla Russell is described as standing 5'5" and weighing 123 pounds. Police ask you to call 515-239-5133 if you know of her whereabouts.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl Monday night.

A post to the department's Facebook page says Kayla Russell, 16, is missing and "possibly suicidal."

She is described as standing 5'5" and weighing 123 pounds. Police ask you to call 515-239-5133 if you know of her whereabouts.

If you see Kayla Russell, 16 years old, 5’5” 123 lbs and hazel eyes, please call Ames Police at 515-239-5133. She is a missing person and is possibly suicidal. Posted by Ames Police Department on Monday, November 15, 2021