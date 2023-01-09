Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. in central Iowa

Check out some MLK Day activities for kids, volunteer opportunities and more in central Iowa.

IOWA, USA — Many Iowans across the state will have the day off on Monday, Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

Everyone is encouraged to get into the spirit of the day of service by helping out others.

Whether it's donating, volunteering or learning, there are many ways to celebrate King's legacy as a nonviolent activist during the Civil Rights Movement in central Iowa.

Join the YMCA of Greater Des Moines in promoting Dr. King's message for peace and justice. The theme of the breakfast is "The Quest for Environmental and Climate Justice". Community members will get the chance to participate in conversations about environmental justice in Iowa. Dr. Robert D. Bullard, a professor and author, will deliver the keynote speech. Following his address, the YMCA will present the Make a Difference awards to three honorees.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Drake University Knapp Center (2601 Forest Ave, Des Moines)

Join the City of Ames and the rest of Story County in celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Ames City Councilmember Anita Rollins will serve as the keynote speaker.

For those who can't attend in person, there is a virtual option available on Facebook and YouTube.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ames City Auditorium (520 Sixth Street, Ames)

Join the Hope+Elim community at this service, located on the very stage where the church says Dr. King spoke 64 years ago. The service will include music, an address by special guest Sam Acho and more. If you can't make it in person, the event will also be streamed on YouTube.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Hope+Elim Worship Center (2500 University Ave, Des Moines)

Community Youth Concept's annual MLK Day of Service returns in 2023.

The organization will provide a variety of service opportunities for participants of all ages. In addition, there will also be youth leadership interactive workshops. Participants are asked to register in advance here.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: King Elementary School (1849 Forest Ave, Des Moines)

Join the Forest Avenue Library for its annual MLK Day celebration.

Jacquie Easley McGhee will serve as keynote speaker. McGhee serves as the division director for health equity, diversity and inclusion for MercyOne. Following her speech, attendees can participate in a Q&A session. Refreshments will be provided.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Forest Avenue Library (1326 Forest Ave, Des Moines)

The concert will consist of hymns, spirituals and music honoring King Jr., performed by carillonneur Tin-Shi Tam.

This entirely virtual event can be streamed via Facebook. The event, hosted by the Iowa Department of Human Rights' Office on the Status of African Americans, will feature a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds, video presentations and the holiday bell ringing.

The organization will also present the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 10:45 a.m.

Where: Virtual (Facebook)

Join the West Des Moines Human Rights Commission in packaging meals for Meals of the Heartland. There are shifts available in the mornings and afternoons.

Still can't make it? Donate to the service project to fund ingredients and materials that will be distributed throughout the metro.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Meals from the Heartland (357 Lincoln St, West Des Moines)

Give back to your community and enjoy a fun winter activity at this event, presented by Des Moines Parks and Recreation in partnership with Central Iowa Shelter & Services. Donate non-perishable food items and/or adult-size new socks to receive free admission and skate rental for the day.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Brenton Skating Plaza (1551 E MLK Jr Pkwy, Des Moines)

Attend a lecture from civil rights leaders Bree Newsome to learn about modern activism, racial discrimination, recognizing injustice and sustaining social movements.

When: Jan. 30, 2023, 6 p.m.

Where: Memorial Union Great Hall (2229 Lincoln Way, Ames)

Gather together to remember the life and death of MLK Jr. in Ankeny. Cookies and warm drinks will be provided

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 5 p.m.

Where: Ankeny Library (1250 SW District Ave, Ankeny)

Hosted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership in conjunction with a variety of other agencies, the theme of this reception is "The Time is Always Right to Do Right," in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event will begin with a roundtable discussion centered around diversity, equity and inclusion-related topics.

When: Jan. 16, 2023, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex (6500 Grand Ave, West Des Moines)

The West Des Moines Human Rights Commission will host a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy. Dr. Dau Jok, executive director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for West Des Moines Community Schools, will serve as the keynote speaker. The event is free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be provided.