Mobile Food Bank working to combat veteran food insecurity

The Food Bank of Iowa implemented the Mobile Food Bank to alleviate food insecurity amongst veterans.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year the Food Bank of Iowa is giving back to veterans in a special way.

It's bringing its food pantry on the road with a Mobile Food Bank. The Food Bank officials said they started doing this because food insecurity is high among veterans.

Officials also say that sometimes those individuals are hesitant or too proud to ask for help.

"It's our desire and our hope that we'll be able to do this in other counties in our service area." President and CEO, Food Bank of Iowa, Michelle Book said

They want to make sure our nation's heroes have the help they need here at home.

"Food Bank of Iowa serves 55 counties in total, we hope to replicate this very successful model, this method for serving vets across our other 54 counties and hope to have Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs support to do that," Book said.