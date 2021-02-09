From Mollie to Xavior, here's how Mollie's Movement is trying to bring missing people home

The 11-year-old Montezuma boy has been missing for over 3 months. Here's how the movement has grown since Mollie Tibbetts's disappearance.

GRINNELL, Iowa — The disappearances of Mollie Tibbetts and Xavior Harrelson have led to an outpouring of public support, but organizing all of that energy into action isn't as easy as you might expect.

Mollie's Movement began shortly after Mollie first went missing from Brooklyn in July 2018. As the group produced tee-shirts and signs with information about the case, community members began to come together.

"It starts to pull your heartstrings," said Joy VanLandschoot, an organizer with Mollie's Movement. "And then maybe you don't even know somebody that knows Mollie and it, it started to really make people want to be involved."

In the aftermath of the search, Mollie's Movement was expanded to include other missing persons cases--most prominently, Xavior Harrelson. The sheer volume of ways to see their faces is intentional; maintaining public interest and awareness is central to the mission of Mollie's Movement.

"Maybe it gets somebody talking that saw something, people have to be reminded that even the smallest tip could be something that breaks the case and get somebody home," VanLandschoot said.

Their current effort? Sending flyers about Xavior's disappearance all over the country to help spread the word. And that's a project that anyone can help with.

"We also send it to police stations, campgrounds, homeless shelters all over the place. So we need stamps. So if anybody wants to send stamps to help find Xavier, that would be awesome," VanLandschoot said.

If you've got stamps to donate, they can be sent to Mollie's Movement, PO Box 205, Brooklyn, Iowa, 52211.