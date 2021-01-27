A wall of plexiglass and a pair of gloves might be between you and your loved one, but to Legacy Estates, a hug is a hug.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — A retirement home in Monmouth, Illinois set up a booth to let visitors hug give their loved ones some long-awaited hugs.

Legacy Estates set up "hugging booths", consisting of a plexiglass wall with gloved armholes to allow its tenants to feel the physical connection they have been largely missing for the duration of the pandemic.

"We have had quite a few family members come by and use it. And they're just thrilled to death to be able to see their family members and hug them, even though it's through plastic, " says Michelle Newman, Legacy Estates' director.