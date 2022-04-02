Nevada agencies create newsletter to get out community information

Multiple agencies in Nevada created one newsletter to send to all of their customers or users. This was done to help eliminate misinformation.

NEVADA, Iowa — To make sure Nevada residents receive important updates about things like the school system and community events, multiple agencies in the area are now working together to spread their message.

The new method is a magazine-style newsletter.

The publication should reach people on the first of the month, and will include releases from the City of Nevada, Nevada Community School District, Story County Medical Center, Story County, Nevada Economic Development and Main Street Nevada.

The idea for the once-a-month, 16-page publication has been in the works for over a year. And the goal is to help reduce misinformation.

"You know social media, text messaging and people are bombarded with information and so each organization was trying to cut through the clutter," Mayor Brett Barker said. "But we thought if we all came together and pooled our resources we could do a better publication, better quality information. Something that maybe people would take time to stop and look at."

The newsletter is free. Each organization prints whatever they feel is most noteworthy that month.

It will be distributed throughout Nevada and every household in the Nevada Community School district to help reach a wider audience.

"Really a lot of the things we're trying to promote through the newsletter are things for people who don't necessarily have kids in the school district," said Joe Wakeman director of technology and communications in the school district. "Like different events and things that folks who may not watch us on social media may not be apt to some of those digital forms of communication."

And in case of an urgent event happening, each agency will still use their previous forms of communication to reach out.