Power outages expected in Nevada Tuesday night after power pole cracks near middle school

Nevada Fire Chief Ray Reynolds said the outages will happen late Tuesday and through the night as repairs are made.

NEVADA, Iowa — Residents living near the Nevada Middle School may experience power and cable outages Tuesday night after a piece of heavy equipment caught the line and cracked a power poll, according to Nevada Public Safety.

"I anticipate people between Lincoln Highway and K Avenue, for an estimated three or more blocks west, will lose power tonight," Reynolds said in a press release.

Public safety officials will be working with Alliant Energy and Mediacom throughout the afternoon and tonight. Crews will lift the main lines up with a truck to make repairs to the pole.